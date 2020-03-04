Coronavirus: Iran reports 15 deaths as toll surges to 92

TEHRAN: Iran's coronavirus deaths surged to 92 on Wednesday, as another 15 people died, while 586 additional new cases were reported, bumping up the infection toll to 2,922.

"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference. "Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives."

Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and universities, suspending major cultural and sporting events, and cutting back on work hours.

Its high-ranking government officials — including the country's emergency services chief, Pirhossein Kolivand, and original deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi — have also contacted the virus.

The virus also claimed the life of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, a member of the Expediency Council, which advises Iran's supreme leader.

The number of coronavirus infections in the world rose to 93,108 — including 3,201 deaths — across 81 countries and territories as of 9am (GMT) Wednesday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.