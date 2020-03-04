Angelina Jolie spotted for the first time this year with kids

Angelina Jolie was seen making her first public appearance alongside daughters Zahara and Vivienne to see see Cirque du Soleil’s touring show ‘Volta’ in Los Angeles.

Angie posed with the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s traveling acrobatic show Volta, along with daughters Zahara, 15, and Vivienne, 11.

A picture showcasing Angelina surrounded by cast members was shared by cast member Paola Fraschini.

Paola captioned the photo, “Ok.. I’ve never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show…What a beautiful soul.”

At the event, Angelina looked beautiful, dressed in a black lingerie style slip dress with a black wrap over it.



Since her divorce with Brad Pitt, the Salt actress has kept a lowkey lifestyle with less frequent public outings and film appearances.