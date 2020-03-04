Pharrell Williams puts his lavish Beverly Hills mansion on sale: See pics

Pop star Pharrell Williams is selling his lavish glass house in Beverly Hills, California for nearly $17 million.

The 17,000-square-foot mansion - which the singer bought in May 2018 for $15.6 million - has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on four meticulously manicured acres behind a gate and features a 200-foot-long driveway with a motor court that can accommodate more than 30 vehicles, according to reports.

The landscape also includes koi ponds, tennis courts, a grotto and waterfalls, as per estate's record.

Williams, who has 13 Grammy Awards, has had a string of hit songs as either a performer or songwriter, including “Happy,” “Freedom,” “Blurred Lines,” “Sangria Wine” and “Frontin.’”

He has twice been nominated for an Academy Award — in 2014 for Best Original Song for “Happy,” which was featured in the film “Despicable Me 2,” and in 2017 for Best Picture for “Hidden Figures,” which he co-produced.