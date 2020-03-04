Pharrell Williams puts his lavish Beverly Hills mansion on sale: See pics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pop star Pharrell Williams is selling his lavish glass house in Beverly Hills, California for nearly $17 million.
The 17,000-square-foot mansion - which the singer bought in May 2018 for $15.6 million - has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on four meticulously manicured acres behind a gate and features a 200-foot-long driveway with a motor court that can accommodate more than 30 vehicles, according to reports.
The landscape also includes koi ponds, tennis courts, a grotto and waterfalls, as per estate's record.
Williams, who has 13 Grammy Awards, has had a string of hit songs as either a performer or songwriter, including “Happy,” “Freedom,” “Blurred Lines,” “Sangria Wine” and “Frontin.’”
He has twice been nominated for an Academy Award — in 2014 for Best Original Song for “Happy,” which was featured in the film “Despicable Me 2,” and in 2017 for Best Picture for “Hidden Figures,” which he co-produced.
Pop star Pharrell Williams is selling his lavish glass house in Beverly Hills, California for nearly $17 million.
The 17,000-square-foot mansion - which the singer bought in May 2018 for $15.6 million - has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on four meticulously manicured acres behind a gate and features a 200-foot-long driveway with a motor court that can accommodate more than 30 vehicles, according to reports.
The landscape also includes koi ponds, tennis courts, a grotto and waterfalls, as per estate's record.
Williams, who has 13 Grammy Awards, has had a string of hit songs as either a performer or songwriter, including “Happy,” “Freedom,” “Blurred Lines,” “Sangria Wine” and “Frontin.’”
He has twice been nominated for an Academy Award — in 2014 for Best Original Song for “Happy,” which was featured in the film “Despicable Me 2,” and in 2017 for Best Picture for “Hidden Figures,” which he co-produced.