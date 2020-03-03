Jackie Chan put under quarantine over suspected coronavirus?

Famed actor Jackie Chan had previously been reported to have been put under quarantine over suspected coronavirus.



The action star was born in Hong Kong, which currently has over 100 confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 6,000 buildings under quarantine.

Responding to these reports, in a statement he uploaded on social media, Jackie said that he is not under quarantine.

"Recently, my staff told be about the news that's been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for everybody's concern! I'm very healthy and safe, and haven't been quarantined,” the statement read.

Jackie added, “I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you! I've also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks.”

The star also expressed hopes about people coming up with possible solutions to overcome the deadly virus and that someone finds a cure for it soon.

“Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible. I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organization develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan,” he said.