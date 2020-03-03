close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2020

Asim Azhar indulges in a hilarious banter with Hania Aamir After Karachi's win over Peshawar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 03, 2020

The Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) extravaganza is attracting cricket lovers from all segments of society. Like others, showbiz stars are also enjoying every moment of the league  and warmly supporting their favourite franchises as fans or brand ambassadors.

After the fifteenth encounter of the PSL, in which Karachi Kings thrashed  Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets, Pakistan's showbiz stars were seen exchanging funny and hilarious comments in support of their favourite teams.

Charismatic actress Hania Aamir, who's representing and supporting Peshawar Zalmi as ambassador,   was teased by singer  Asim Azhar - who appeared to be  fully excited  after his team Karachi King's victory -  in Tuesday's clash.

Fans are having fun from a  video,  shared by  Maliha Rehman,  in which Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar can be seen indulging in hilarious banter.

Azhar, in a blissful mood, asked Hania  Kaisa lag raha hai haar kay?   (How are you feeling after defeat?). The actress  produced a sudden smile on her face and lauded the  efforts of  Zalmi, saying, "They played well"

Babar Azam along with Alex Hales guided Karachi Kings to their second consecutive victory, and third overall, in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Hitting the winning boundary, Babar remained not out on 70 which he made from 59 balls with ten fours.

Chasing 152, Karachi Kings completed their six-wicket victory with 11 balls remaining.

Latest News

More From Entertainment