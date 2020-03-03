Asim Azhar indulges in a hilarious banter with Hania Aamir After Karachi's win over Peshawar

The Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) extravaganza is attracting cricket lovers from all segments of society. Like others, showbiz stars are also enjoying every moment of the league and warmly supporting their favourite franchises as fans or brand ambassadors.

After the fifteenth encounter of the PSL, in which Karachi Kings thrashed Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets, Pakistan's showbiz stars were seen exchanging funny and hilarious comments in support of their favourite teams.



Charismatic actress Hania Aamir, who's representing and supporting Peshawar Zalmi as ambassador, was teased by singer Asim Azhar - who appeared to be fully excited after his team Karachi King's victory - in Tuesday's clash.

Fans are having fun from a video, shared by Maliha Rehman, in which Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar can be seen indulging in hilarious banter.

Azhar, in a blissful mood, asked Hania Kaisa lag raha hai haar kay? (How are you feeling after defeat?). The actress produced a sudden smile on her face and lauded the efforts of Zalmi, saying, "They played well"

Babar Azam along with Alex Hales guided Karachi Kings to their second consecutive victory, and third overall, in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.



Hitting the winning boundary, Babar remained not out on 70 which he made from 59 balls with ten fours.

Chasing 152, Karachi Kings completed their six-wicket victory with 11 balls remaining.