North West makes her musical debut at Kanye West's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show

North West Monday made her musical debut as she rapped an adorable song with catchy lyrics at her famous dad's Paris Fashion Week runway. The 6-year-old star stole the limelight just stole the show .

North, 6, is in Paris with mother Kim Kardashian and father West. It was the singing chops of the little princess, that really made it unforgettable. And luckily for fans of the famous family, her performance was broadcast live on Yeezy's website.

The rising star had joined her dad during his Sunday Services, where's she performed a few songs with him. Even her brother, Saint West, has the musical gene and has belted out some songs with his dad and sister at the event.

Along with her musical talents, North has proven she's following in her mother's footsteps with her knack for fashion.