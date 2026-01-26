Eminem targeted with Epstein claims amid ICE protests

US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has deeply divided the nation after second ICE shooting in a few days.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to record their protest after the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Ellen DeGeneres, Patrick J.Adams and many other celebrities weighed in on the situation in Minneapolis.

As social media users re-shared social media posts of their favorite celebrities, some Eminem fans also posted expletive laden old videos of the rapper targeting US President Donald Trump.

While most people filled with anger over ICE crackdown praised the Detroit native for attacking Trump, the Republican's supporters hit back at Slim Shady, claiming he should be the last person to target the president because he was on Jeffrey Epstein's files.

The claims that Eminem's name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein files recently released by the US Justice Department are incorrect. Some claims reference a "Marshall" in documents, but it's not Marshall Mathers, the real name of the "Lose Yourself" rapper.