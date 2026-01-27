Taylor Swift's reaction to leaked Blake Lively texts in court docs laid bare

Taylor Swift is reportedly feeling "exposed" after her alleged text exchange with pal Blake Lively was revealed in an unsealed court doc earlier this month.

As the Gossip Girl alum is all set for the upcoming trial against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni, a court filing revealed Blake Lively's emails and text messages with fellow stars including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift and other industry fellows.

A source recently revealed to US Weekly that the Grammy winning artist was not happy about her private text messages with Lively being released like this.

“It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor,” the insider told the outlet.

The Life of a Showgirl artist felt that her privacy had been breached by publicly releasing her private conversations.

“Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated," the source noted, adding, "Like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore."

"That doesn’t sit well with her," the tattler claimed.

For those unversed, Lively filed a legal case against Baldoni in late 2024 for sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign against her, which Baldoni had denied.

Baldoni later countersued Lively but his case was dismissed by the court in June 2025.

In May 2025, Baldoni's legal team attempted to subpoena Swift, accusing Lively of using her friendship to take over the creative control of the film.

Swift's representative clapped back with a statement that read, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

One month later, Baldoni's lawyer withdrew their request as per Lively's legal team.