THIS Spider-Man actor thinks women who accused him of sexual misconduct are 'attention hungry'

Actor James Franco has lashed out at the two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to US media, the Spider-Mad actor dismissed allegations that the women were sexually exploited in his now-closed acting school.

The reports said Franco rejected the allegations in a demurrer in response to the accusations.

The complainants identified as Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal had accused Franco of "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects."

According to People, Franco said that the women who filed allegations in October 2019 against him were “attention-hungry”.

The Spiderman actor said “While the salacious allegations in the complaint have made great tabloid fodder, they are also false and inflammatory, legally baseless and brought improperly in the form of a class action largely to gain as much publicity as possible."

James Franco's acting school 'Playhouse West Studio 4' was opened in 2014 but was later closed in 2017.