Mon Mar 02, 2020
March 2, 2020

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat tie the knot in glamorous ceremony: See Pics

Mon, Mar 02, 2020

Pakistan showbiz stars  Sadia Ghaffar and and Hassan Hyat Khan have finally  tied the knot  in a glamorous ceremony on Sunday.

The Nikah event was attended by renowned celebrities of Pakistan entertainment industry, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and other  big faces.

Sadia was looking stunning in traditional bridal dress pairing with heavy jewelry, while Hassan was donned in simple attire at the event.

Taking to her Instagram page the  Sadia Ghaffar shared an adorable  photo of the Nikah ceremony with a caption: ALHAMDULLILAH  (all the praises and thanks be to Allah)

ALHAMDULLILAH ️

A post shared by Sadia Hassan Hayat (@sadiaghaffar)


Hassan also shared a  sweet photo after  the Nikha ceremony  on social media  with  the caption:  "Welcome Mrs. Hassan Hayat Khan"

Welcome Mrs. Hassan Hayat Khan ️ #nikkah

A post shared by Hassan Hayat Khan (@hassanhayatkhan)

Iqra Aziz, who enjoyed the every function along with her husband Yasir Hussain, also posted a gorgeous picture  of the wedding and wrote: "Bhai and Bhabhi"

The duo's wedding festivities kicked off in February and the social media updates were giving fans some serious couple goals.

The happy pictures started rolling in at the onset of their mayun ceremony which were attended by  fellow stars from the industry.




