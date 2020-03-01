close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 1, 2020

Katy Perry calls herself a 'bridechilla' for the best possible reason

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 01, 2020
Katty Perry calls herself a 'bridechilla' for the best possible reason. Photo: PEOPLE

Katy Perry is blazing a trail with her chill approach to wedding planning. The bride-to-be is redefining the stereotype of a bridezilla and shifting gears.

During an interview with Stellar Magazine, regarding her engagement to Orlando Bloom, Perry referred to herself as a “bridechilla.”

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry explained. “It’s not about the party it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

A source close to the couple previously revealed to PEOPLE that the reason why the couple are staying “secretive” about their big day is because they both want to tie to the knot in a “smaller and intimate” wedding reception.

Latest News

More From Entertainment