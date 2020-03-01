Katy Perry calls herself a 'bridechilla' for the best possible reason

Katy Perry is blazing a trail with her chill approach to wedding planning. The bride-to-be is redefining the stereotype of a bridezilla and shifting gears.

During an interview with Stellar Magazine, regarding her engagement to Orlando Bloom, Perry referred to herself as a “bridechilla.”

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry explained. “It’s not about the party it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

A source close to the couple previously revealed to PEOPLE that the reason why the couple are staying “secretive” about their big day is because they both want to tie to the knot in a “smaller and intimate” wedding reception.