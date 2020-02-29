Daniel Radcliffe opens up on why he is averse to returning as Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter between 2001 to 2011, is not keen to reprise his role as the titular protagonist which catapulted him into stardom.



The actor recently sat for an interview with entertainment website Variety during which he talked at length on why he wouldn't like to be associated with a franchise for a long time.

The actor revealed that he is averse to idea of being affiliated with a franchise like Harry Potter again since he loves the freedom he enjoys now in his career.

When he was asked whether he would return as Harry Potter in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" films, he said: "I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance.

On the work front, Daniel will soon be seen in "Escape From Pretoria", a true-life prison drama.



