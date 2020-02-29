'Shark Tank': Maria Sharapova's guest appearance on ABC show leaves fans excited

Tennis star Maria Sharapova has made a guest appearance on "Shark Tank", ABC show where aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

The Russian looked excited to be part of the show just days after announcing retirement from tennis.

Taking to Instagram, Maria has shared some videos and photos from her appearance on 'Shark Tank'





















Maria Sharapova, the five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday.



Siberia-born Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom and riches, broke the news in an article for magazine Vanity Fair.

