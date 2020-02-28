Eminem fans await his response to THIS hilarious take on #GodzillaChallenge

Eminem recently asked his fans to recreate his track Godzilla which had left his admirers in awe of his ability to rap with an incredible speed.



The song that was part of his album titled "Music To Be Murdered By" has been covered by multiple amateur rappers ever since its release. Thousands others later followed the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.



The Detroit rapper put up the #GodzillaChallenge on Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter accounts and internet is flooded with hundreds videos of his fans attempting to rap the track.

Some folks close to Slim Shady were also not oblivious to his social media challenge and came up with their own version.

One of the #GodzillaChallenge videos was recently shared by LLCOOLJ, the rapper who has immensely inspired Eminem.

Taking to Twitter, LLCOOLJ posted a video of BIZ MARKIE taking on the challenge in a way that left social media users in fits.

"Yo Em!!! Ya manz man Bizmarkie ain’t playing with this Godzilla challenge!!! [Emojis] #[email protected] getting it done!!! [Emojis] @[email protected]"

Instead of attempting to rap the track, BIZ MARKIE lip syncs the Eminem's Godzilla in a hilarious manner .

While the effort on the part of BIZ MARKIE has evoked laughters, fans are still wondering whether Eminem too would find it funny.