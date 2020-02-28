close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Eminem fans await his response to THIS hilarious take on #GodzillaChallenge

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 28, 2020

Eminem fans await his response to THIS hilarious take on #GodzillaChallenge 

Eminem recently asked his fans to recreate his track Godzilla which had left his admirers in awe of his ability to rap with an incredible speed.

The song that was part of his  album titled "Music To Be Murdered By" has  been covered by multiple  amateur rappers ever since its release. Thousands others later followed  the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.

The Detroit rapper   put up the #GodzillaChallenge on Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter accounts and  internet is flooded with  hundreds videos of his fans attempting to rap the track.

Some  folks close to Slim Shady  were also not oblivious to his  social media challenge and came up with  their own version.

One of the #GodzillaChallenge videos  was recently shared by  LLCOOLJ, the rapper who has immensely inspired  Eminem.

Taking to  Twitter, LLCOOLJ posted a video of   BIZ MARKIE taking on the challenge  in a way that left  social media users in fits.

"Yo Em!!! Ya manz man Bizmarkie ain’t playing with this Godzilla challenge!!! [Emojis] #[email protected] getting it done!!! [Emojis] @[email protected]"

Instead of  attempting to rap the track,   BIZ MARKIE lip syncs the  Eminem's Godzilla in  a hilarious manner .

While the effort on the part of BIZ MARKIE has evoked laughters, fans are still wondering whether Eminem too would  find it funny.

Latest News

More From Entertainment