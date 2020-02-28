Lady Gaga's Stupid Love teaser amazes fans with singer's hot pink appearance

Lady Gaga has teased fans with a snippet of her new song "Stupid Love" video, in which she appeared to be a princess with pink hair and metallic two piece bikini.



Earlier this week, the singer had delighted fans with the announcement that her much anticipated new single would be released this Friday. The track was rumoured to be leaked over a month ago.

The A Star Is Born actress, in the teaser shared on Twitter, appears to be a dystopian avatar as she sports pink hair - tied in a high ponytail - and a matching outfit in a futuristic and crystal-filled desert.

She tweeted that the full single and music video would be out at midnight Eastern Time.



The singer-cum-actress will be releasing her new single after a gap of four years. The fans and music lovers are very excited about the upcoming single.