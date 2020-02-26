Ali Zafar shares ‘cutest thing ever’ on Twitter

Ali Zafar has shared the cutest thing ever that stole the heart of the singer on Twitter after he announced the new song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



The singer had asked his fans to share a video following his dance steps for the new PSL song.

He took to Twitter and shared a video he received from his fans. In the video clip a group of minor children could be seen following the dance steps instructed by the singer.

He wrote, “Aray rulao ge kya? (You will make me cry?)”

“This stole my heart, cutest thing ever,” he further said.

Earlier, the Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer had said, “Yo! So the song is ready and now it’s time for the video. Here’s your chance to be in the video and dance with me.”

“All you need to do is make a video following these dance steps and send it me, do follow the beat and tempo. Be a part of the process. Let’s all do this together," he said.



