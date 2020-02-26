'Jurassic World 3' new title announced as filming begins

Director Colin Trevorrow Tuesday made a good announcement for the movie buffs about his upcoming adventure "Jurassic World 3" that has started principal production.

Taking to Twitter, Colin revealed that the sixth film in the “Jurassic” franchise has a new title: "Jurassic World: Dominion."

The new title — which is visible on the slate in Trevorrow’s tweet — “Dominion” is expected to depict the aftermath from 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.



The film is the follow-up to Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film sees Bryce Dallas-Howard and Chris Pratt both return to star in the film. They're joined by the returning stars of the original Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

“Jurassic World” earned $1.7 billion worldwide in 2015, while the sequel grossed $1.3 billion on a reported $170 million budget in 2018. The franchise itself has hauled more than $5 billion globally.



Universal has set a June 21, 2021, release date for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”