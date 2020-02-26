'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence, robbery

"Bachelorette" alum Chad Johnson was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department was reported to have said that the former reality star was arrested for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement.



Johnson, known for his appearance on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," was booked in a Los Angeles jail and his bail has been set at $100,000, according to police.



He was taken into custody after an alleged arguments between Johnson and his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler on Monday.



Mishler had also accused the actor of punching a hole in her house wall and shared a video of the alleged incident on social media.



It is learnt that a neighbor called the police after claiming to hear and see an alleged altercation involving a man pounding on a door and screaming profanities.



As per Mishler's legal team, she tried to call the police as well but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw her phone.

Before his arrest, Johnson spoke to a media outlet that he "drank to the point where he didn't even know he was with her. He then issued an apology."

"I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen," he told the outlet. "I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."