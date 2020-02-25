Actress Zoe Saldana to Kobe's widow: 'We are with you and your daughters'

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana on Monday expressed solidarity with the family of basketball legend Kobe Bryant as his fans gathered in Los Angeles to honor him.

The Avatar actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant from the event titled "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" that was held in the arena where Bryant wowed fans for nearly two decades of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The picture was from Vanessa speech at the event where she paid tribute to her late husband and daughter Gianna who also died along with her father.

Expressing her support to the aggrieved family, Zoe Saldana wrote "Vanessa Bryant you are a resilent woman and mother. God is on your side. We are with you and you daughters".

Thousands of celebrities, athletes, family members and fans poured into the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to honor the basketball legend.



The 2/24 date for the memorial carried special significance as it coincides with Bryant´s jersey number -- "24" -- and Gianna´s "2" jersey number.





