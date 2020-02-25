Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott spark reconciliation rumours during play date with Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen getting cozy and comfy around each other at a recent play date with their daughter Stormi Webster.



The couple that parted ways months ago ignited reunion rumours as they were seen acting like a cohesive family unit alongside their little one.

Kylie and Travis took their daughter for a fun day out at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles.

According to a report by Daily Mail,the two seemed to be pretty close to each other.

As per sources, the Kylie and Travis also spent time together at the VIP area before treating Stormi to some frozen assortments at a mall nearby.

The duo made it to the news after they were spotted attending the Oscars after party together.







