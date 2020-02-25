Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Guilty Verdict in #metoo trial

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized with chest pains hours after a jury found him guilty on two counts of sexual assault and third-degree rape on Monday.

He was being taken to prison when he fell ill and was taken to Bellevue Hospital after a medic recommended the now-convicted sexual predator required treatment.

The fallen movie mogul is facing a potential sentence of over 25 years behind bars. He was remanded into custody after a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict after several days of deliberations, and found him guilty of two of the five felony counts with which he was charged.



During his trial, Weinstein appeared hobbled and required the aid of a walker. He also seemed to be suffering from a number of medical issues.