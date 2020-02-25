close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in her 'favourite shot' with finger on lips

Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Pakistani showbiz star  Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in a dazzling white dress as she shared her favourite photo from a recent shoot on Monday.

The much-adored drama actress appeared to be a fashion icon in the  recent post, rocking   white traditional suit  that features cutwork and lace like embroidery.

Khan seems to be a big fan of herself as she gushed over  her look  that would surely take you to another world. 

 Soft hued shirt paired with a gorgeous blended  scarf added to the beauty of Pakistan's famous TV personality.

 The actress took to Instagram  to share her killer look with a caption: "One of my favorite shot".

