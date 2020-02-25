Ayeza Khan looks stunning in her 'favourite shot' with finger on lips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani showbiz star Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in a dazzling white dress as she shared her favourite photo from a recent shoot on Monday.
The much-adored drama actress appeared to be a fashion icon in the recent post, rocking white traditional suit that features cutwork and lace like embroidery.
Khan seems to be a big fan of herself as she gushed over her look that would surely take you to another world.
Soft hued shirt paired with a gorgeous blended scarf added to the beauty of Pakistan's famous TV personality.
The actress took to Instagram to share her killer look with a caption: "One of my favorite shot".
