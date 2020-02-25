Ayeza Khan looks stunning in her 'favourite shot' with finger on lips

Pakistani showbiz star Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in a dazzling white dress as she shared her favourite photo from a recent shoot on Monday.

The much-adored drama actress appeared to be a fashion icon in the recent post, rocking white traditional suit that features cutwork and lace like embroidery.

Khan seems to be a big fan of herself as she gushed over her look that would surely take you to another world.

Soft hued shirt paired with a gorgeous blended scarf added to the beauty of Pakistan's famous TV personality.

The actress took to Instagram to share her killer look with a caption: "One of my favorite shot".







