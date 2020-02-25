Beyonce pays special tribute to Kobe Bryant with melody of 'XO' and 'Halo'

Beyoncé has paid a special tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with five other people.

The singer kicked off public memorial for the legendary basketball star with an emotional medley of her songs 'XO' and 'Halo'.



A celebration of their lives was held at the Staples Center – home to Bryant’s LA Lakers. Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys were among those in attendance, alongside stars from the sports world, including NBA star Michael Jordan.



Bryant and Beyoncé were friends for years, with the sportsman appearing in Destiny’s Child‘s video for ‘Bug A Boo’ in 1999.

Beyoncé performed two songs at the service, ‘XO’ and ‘Halo’, backed for both by a choir and band dressed all in white. Before ‘XO’, she told the audience: “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favourite songs.”

Soon after his death, Beyoncé paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram, writing: “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”









