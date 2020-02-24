Ex-Bollywood star, shares lecture by Pakistani scholar Dr Israr Ahmed

Former Indian actress Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame shocked her fans last year with the announcement that she is quitting Bollywood.

Sharing the reason behind her decision, she had then said her career in the entertainment industry ‘interfered’ with her faith and religion.



Since then, the actress has not worked on any project related to showbiz. She, however, often shares inspirational videos and quotes on her Instagram where she has a massive following.



The former actress on Monday shared a lecture by renowned Pakistani scholar Dr Israr Ahmed withe her followers on the photo and video sharing app.

