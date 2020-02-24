close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 24, 2020

Ex-Bollywood star, shares lecture by Pakistani scholar Dr Israr Ahmed

Former Indian actress   Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame shocked her fans last year with the announcement that she is quitting  Bollywood.  

 Sharing the reason behind her decision, she had then said her career in the entertainment industry ‘interfered’ with her faith and religion.

Since then, the actress has not worked on any project   related to showbiz. She, however,   often shares  inspirational videos and quotes on  her Instagram where she has  a massive following.

The former actress on  Monday  shared a  lecture by renowned Pakistani scholar Dr Israr Ahmed  withe her followers on  the photo and video sharing app.

Check out Zaira Wasim's Instagram post below: 


“And for those are careful of their duty to Allah (the ones who have Taqwa), Allah (ever) prepares a way out. And Allah provides for him from (sources) he never could imagine. And if any one puts his trust in Allah, sufficient is (Allah) for him. For Allah will surely accomplish his purpose: verily, for all things has Allah appointed a due proportion” 65:2-3. Taqwa is to abstain from what Allah has ordered to be forbidden and to refrain from disobeying him & fearing His punishment. It is to act in obedience to Allah’s commands in the light of His Guidance & in hope of His reward & mercy. Tawakul is entrusting all the matters to Allah & relying sincerely upon His plan. It is to believe that He is the Best Sustainer & disposer of all affairs. “And put your trust in Allah if you are believers indeed” (Quran, 5: 23)”

