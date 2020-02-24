close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Entertainment

February 24, 2020

Maya Ali cheers for Quetta Gladiators, photos go viral

Maya Ali cheers for Quetta Gladiators, photos go viral

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, who was named as the brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for the third consecutive time recently, was snapped at National Stadium Karachi cheering for her team.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 on Sunday.

Maya Ali cheers for Quetta Gladiators: Photo social media

In the photos circulating on social media, Maya Ali could be seen all smiling and fully excited, cheering on Quetta Gladiators.

The Mann Mayal actress also enjoyed the win of her team at the stadium. The photos of Maya Ali have taken the internet by storm.

Maya Ali cheers for Quetta Gladiators: Photo social media

Earlier, Maya had said  “I feel honoured to be a part of the purple family consecutively for the third time...Kai Kai Quetta."

The Diyar-e-Dil actor thanked Quetta Gladiators’ owner and management for appointing her as the brand ambassador of the team.

