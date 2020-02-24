Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X team up to raise money for Australia bushfire

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are reportedly teaming up to raise money for bushfire relief in Australia.

Miley will headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on 13 March. This will also be Cyrus’ first trip back to Australian since her break up with Liam Hemsworth in August 2019.



Lil Nas X, an American rapper, whose massive 2019 hit Old Town Road featured Miley’s dad along with the Veronicas, will also grace the event for the right cause.

The announcement comes after Sydney raised $9.5 million for bushfire relief with the likes of Queen, Alice Cooper, Delta Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy and more. The concert brought over 75,000 people in on 2 February

Tickets for the Melbourne bushfire relief concert go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, 25 February on Ticketek.