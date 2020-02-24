Justin Bieber steals the show at Kanye West’s Sunday event

Justin Bieber stunned the participants with his surprise appearance at Kanye West’s latest Sunday event.



The Yummy singer was among a few special performers, including Roddy Ricch and Rob Base.

West's firstborn child North, 6, was excitedly danced in the crowd.

Bieber beamed with his performance, as one attendee pointed to the sky and others clapped enthusiastically.



After closing his emotional performance, Bieber jumped off the stage to give the 42-year-old Follow God singer a sweet embrace.



Justin is rounding off a busy week which saw the release of his new album Changes. It is his first LP since 2015’s Purpose.