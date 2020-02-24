Billie Eilish tops UK chart while Justin Bieber, Quavo reach top 10

Billie Eilish, for the first time, took the top spot on the UK singles ranking with her latest Bond theme song release, while her previous release “Everything I Wanted,” stepped down to No. 9.

The singer’s 'No Time to Die' is beating every other cut in the country. Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American rapper Quavo were also stay in top 10.

Eilish downed The Weeknd after ruling two consecutive weekends. The latest Bond theme song is the second from the franchise to make it to No 1.

Behind Eilish, only one other track breaks into the highest tier on the chart across the country.



The next three tracks also fall from where they appeared last week, with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” dipping to No. 3, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” sliding to No. 4 and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” descending to No. 5.

Capaldi's “Someone You Loved” is still going strong at No. 6, improving in standing this time around thanks in part to his wins at the BRIT Awards. Behind him, rising talent Saint Jhn hits a new high with his single “Roses,” which is now up to No. 7, while Drake and Future's “Life Is Good” downed to No 8

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions,” which features rapper Quavo featured at the last spot inside the uppermost tier on the tally is filled by. The track serves as the second single from his new project Changes, which itself owns the albums chart.