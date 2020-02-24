Dreamboys performer 'knocked out' as his fireman's pole collapses into audience

A fireman's pole ripped out of the ceiling and crashed into the audience during a Dreamboys show in London on Saturday, injuring an elderly woman and a male stripper.

The horrific incident, in which a woman suffered head injuries, occurred in Shoreditch when a performer 'jumped onto a pole which ripped out of the ceiling'.

The pole was reportedly landed on an elderly's woman's head, leaving her with several injuries. The stripper also knocked himself unconscious in the traumatic incident, ensuing mass hysteria. The theatre was evacuated after the incident.







