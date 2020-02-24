close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
February 24, 2020

Dreamboys performer 'knocked out' as his fireman's pole collapses into audience

Mon, Feb 24, 2020

A fireman's pole ripped out of the ceiling and crashed into the audience during a Dreamboys show in London on Saturday, injuring an elderly woman and a male stripper.

The horrific incident, in which a woman suffered head injuries, occurred in Shoreditch  when a performer 'jumped onto a pole which ripped out of the ceiling'.

The pole was reportedly landed on an elderly's woman's head, leaving her with several injuries. The stripper also knocked himself unconscious in the traumatic incident, ensuing  mass hysteria. The  theatre was  evacuated after the incident.



