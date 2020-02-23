Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding festivities begin?

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are reportedly getting married to each other and the wedding festivities of the star-studded nuptials have already begun.

The news was initially shared by a local entertainment website that uploaded a picture of a cake which had ‘Ahad aur Sajal ki dholki’ written over it.

Tagging Sajal and Ahad on the post, the magazine wrote, “Let the wedding festivities begin.”

Ahad and Sajal had gotten engaged to each other in last year in July after dating each other for a while.

The couple are often spotted appearing at events together and often share loved-up pictures with each other on their social media accounts.

Earlier, there were reports that Ahad and Sajal are set to tie the knot to each other in a destination wedding in Turkey.



The rumour was later refuted by Ahad who said that the wedding will happen soon, however, not in Turkey.