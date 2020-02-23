close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
February 23, 2020

Hira Mani says she does not have any YouTube channel

Hira Mani says she does not have any YouTube channel

Pakistan’s leading actress Hira Mani has denied having a YouTube channel.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story on Sunday and wrote, “Me and my team members are still working on my YouTube channel.”

“Tou abhi mera koi YouTube channel nahi hai (So I don’t have any YouTube channel right now).”

Hira Mani, who recently returned to Pakistan from Maldives visit, also shared videos of her younger son Ibrahim playing with their pet dog Koki.

In the video, Hira could be heard saying, "These two are the little babies.”

