Ben Affleck reveals his idea of a perfect relationship, days after professing love for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has shared his idea of an ideal relationship and what he is looking for in his next partner, after revealing just a couple of days ago that his biggest regret in life was to part ways from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," Ben revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

He added, “But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting... It sort of happens when it happens, though. It's not the thing you can force."

During the interview, Ben also opened up about he deals with all the attention celebrities get.

"I knew that in this day and age of celebrities' personal lives becoming news stories, those were questions I was kind of going to answer anyway," he said. "The interesting thing for me was to be able to define the story myself, the way I see it, which is really one of hope."

The Way Back star also opened up about his drinking problem stating, “I know and have a lot of friends who have dealt with issues like this compulsive behavior and addictive behavior, and the vast majority of them are really honest, accountable people living good, healthy lives.

He went on to add, “The idea that life gets better, that you can get better, that you can overcome your obstacles, is a really important one to me and that's the approach I liked about this movie. It was not just like, 'Oh, there is alcoholism.' That's kind of ordinary."