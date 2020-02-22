Asim Azhar challenges Hania Aamir over Karachi Kings

Pakistani singer and actor Azim Azhar has made it clear to his close friend Hania Aamir asking her to not take Karachi Kings lightly.



Asim Azhar said this on Twitter after his favourite team Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in their second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday.

Tagging Hania Aamir, he tweeted, “Han jee @realhaniahehe Maana kay aapki Zalmi ki team achi hai leken karachi ko easy nahi layna. (Although your Peshawar Zalmi is a good team, but don’t take Karachi Kings easy) #KKvPZ #PSLV”.

Asim’s tweet shows the singer is supporting Karachi Kings while Hania is supporting Peshawar Zalmi.

He also congratulated Karachi Kings for their first win in the PSL 2020.

Also, it may be mentioned here that Asim has sung the official anthem Yeh Hai Karachi for Karachi Kings.

On the other hand, Hania has performed in the official anthem of Peshawar Zalmi.