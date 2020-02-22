Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes opens up about why she refuses to reveal the gender of her baby

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has become a hot topic ever since news of her pregnancy released. The star has also remained rather vocal in regards to her thoughts and opinions about her child’s life and future.

During a YouTube live stream, the singer spoke at length about her new album, Miss Anthropocene, and even touched base on the topic of her child.

To the surprise of many, Grimes revealed that she probably won’t be unveiling the gender of her baby, at this point in time, because, “I feel like their privacy should be protected."

Grimes also stated, "I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public.” The singer also admitted,” And I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life. I don't know; I just feel like it doesn't need to be known."

She has maintained this stance even on Twitter, during an #askgrimes segment.

Check out her post below:

The biggest reason as to her decision is because Grimes wants to give her child the freedom to choose their own identity, even if they wish to associate themselves as a non-binary individual.

Non-binary individuals are those who steers away from gender based pronouns and instead opt for more gender neutral options like ‘them’ and ‘their’ during conversations.

