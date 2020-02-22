Vicky Kaushal visits Katrina Kaif’s house secretly: report

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for some time.



The rumoured lovebirds have been spotted together at different places, however, the couple are tight-lipped about their romance.

Now according to Indian media reports, the Raazi actor visited the residence of Sooryavanshi actress recently. The neighbours of Katrina Kaif have confirmed the fact that Vicky Kaushal visits their building and hides his face behind his hoodie.

Also, the Bharat actress was snapped at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s recently released film Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva also asked her fans to 'must watch' the film which she said is 'outstanding.'

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the screens in March 2020.

