Harvey Weinstein's rape trial: Jury indicates deadlock over top charge

NEW YORK: The jury in Harvey Weinstein´s rape trial hinted it was struggling to reach agreement on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault as day four of deliberations ended Friday without a verdict.



The jury is considering five counts against the ex-movie mogul: two of predatory sexual assault, two of rape and one of engaging in a criminal sexual act.



The disgraced Hollywood giant, faces life in prison if the jury of seven men and five women convict him of predatory sexual assault following the Manhattan trial.



On Friday, the jurors submitted a written question to Burke asking whether they could be deadlocked on the predatory sexual assault charges but reach decisions on rape and the criminal sexual act.



More than 80 women have accused the "Pulp Fiction" producer of sexual misconduct since allegations against him ignited the #MeToo movement October 2017.



Weinstein maintains that all his sexual relationships have been consensual.