Bella Hadid still has feelings for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd?

Supermodel Bella Hadid and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd made up their minds to call it quits in August 2019 after having relationship for four years. But it seems as they are still trying to move on.

Bella, who has not been seen with The Weeknd for months, is still single and not even dating anyone else currently. It seems as the model still has feelings for the Grammy winner and a their reunion is not completely out of the picture yet.

There is a possibility that the two might get together down the line, but for right now, she is busy with her professional commitments.

The two first met in April 2015 when the singer approached the model to feature in his Beauty Behind the Madness album. A month later, various media outlets confirmed that they were into each other.



Their relationship had not been perfectly steady and the couple broke up a few times during that choppy four years . However, it is learnt that Bella still has feelings for the rapper and will soon reunite with her ex-boyfriend.



