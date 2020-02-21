Iman Ali and Babar Bhatti are celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Iman Ali and her husband Babar Bhatti are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

The couple is receiving love and prayers from their fans on social media.

Iman Ali tied the knot with beau Babar Bhatti in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family on February 21, 2019.

The 'Khuda Kay Liye' starlet hosted her mehndi, nikah and reception altogether in a single event that was attended by showbiz bigwigs.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Iman Ali shared the messages which she received from her fans on her wedding anniversary.

She also shared a video of her Nikkah ceremony where her late father Abid Ali is also seen sitting next to her.











