Fri Feb 21, 2020
February 21, 2020

Priyanka Chopra becomes second Indian celebrity to garner over 50 million followers on Instagram

Fri, Feb 21, 2020
Priyanka Chopra becomes second Indian celebrity to garner over 50 million followers on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most sought after celebrities of Bollywood. The 37-year-old actor is looked up to by many fans all around the globe for her extravagant fashion statement and top-notch lifestyle.

The Barfi actor has recently surpassed 50 million followers on Instagram. She is the second Indian celebrity to attain this milestone after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who has a following of a whooping 50.2 million.

Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are the only Indian celebrities who had made it to the 2019 'Instagram Rich List'. The list features celebrities who make the most money through their sponsored posts on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra grabbed the 19th spot on the list with $2,71,000, while Virat ranked 23 with a net worth of $196,000. Celebrity makeup artist Kylie Jenner topped the list who earned $1,266,000 with each of her sponsored post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the film adaption of Man Booker winning novel The White Tiger, written by Arvind Adiga. The Netflix film will also be starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

