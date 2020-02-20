close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

Mehwish Hayat posts startlingly gorgeous selfie as she attends PSL opening ceremony

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

Mehwish Hayat was among thousands of cricket fans who  attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opening ceremony in Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan's top film stars, TV actors and musicians joined thousands of cricket fans in Karachi's National Stadium where 300 artists delivered high-octane performances before the match.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mehwish shared a couple of pictures including a selfie from the stadium.

Check out her pictures from the ceremony:





