Steven Spielberg's daughter surprises the world with her future plans: Details inside

Steven Spielberg is renowned US filmmaker who is regarded as one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood era.

He is amongst the most popular directors and producers in film history who is known internationally for his work.

His daughter recently took the world by surprise with her tell-all interview in which she opened up about sexual abuse she had to face, as well as her future plans.

The thing that shocked Spielberg's fans the most was Mikaela Spielberg's plan to work as an adult entertainer.

In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year old revealed she was sexually abused at the hands of 'monsters' outside her family.

She said the abuse she went through was not "super intense".

“I feel like the abuse I went through wasn’t super intense, but it still had long-lasting impact, because it had me questioning “What is my body? What is it to have a body and exist in a body safely? Also, what is it to be an emotional human being and not have it taken advantage of?,” she told The Sun.

Talking about her plans to become an adult entertainer, Mikaela said she feels like doing that kind of work. "That feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”



