Chris Pratt reveals the thing that annoys Katherine Schwarzenegger the most

Chris Pratt has come forth revealing how he annoys his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in a candid interview he gave recently.

The 40-year-old actor opened up about his bond with Katherine on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Wednesday.

"I leave napkins folded all over the house. Like, I'll use a napkin and instead of taking the time and effort to go throw it away, I'll just fold it up and set it down as if, 'Well, that's folded, so that belongs there,'" Chris said. “So there's just a little trail of napkins."

He also made sure to praise his ladylove throughout the interview, mentioning that the most surprising thing about his wife is "her ability to just fill in my many deficits."

"I've got a lot, too, so that's why it's so surprising," Chris said.

The actor also shed light on his stunning 2019 honeymoon with Katherine saying, “We were in a tropical location and I just remember Katherine saying, 'You have to put on sunscreen.' And I said, 'No, I want to get a little base going and then we'll throw some SPF on,'" he recalled. "I laid out and I was like, 'Is someone cooking Norwegian bacon?' It happened so fast! I forgot how translucent my skin is."