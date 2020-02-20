PSL 2020 opening ceremony: Live updates

KARACHI: As many as 350 artists will perform at the opening ceremony of PSL 2020, which will be held at today at National Stadium Karachi.



The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour long, will kick-off at 6.45pm. Geo Super will broadcast the ceremony live.

The metropolitan city is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres – Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk – will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020’s anthem "Tayyar Hain". The glittery ceremony, which will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show.

“It is only befitting that a grand and glamorous opening ceremony is held to welcome Pakistan’s very own PSL in the country. We have brought together all the top artists in the country to set the tone of what will be an epic tournament," PCB Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, said.