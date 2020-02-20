Jennifer Lopez amazes fashion, music lovers with latest Instagram post: Watch

Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram post seems to be a complete dose for the fashion and music lovers alike as the singer flaunted her amazing combo of enthralling music and some stunning style.

Lopez’s video has racked up massive views as she appeared to be a fashion icon and the music mogul at the same time , showing her brilliance by choosing footwear and killing music beat while travelling by a luxury car.

Sharing the stunning video on her Instagram the singer wrote: "The party starts when these walk in. Loving these babies from the #JLOJenniferLopez collection. "







