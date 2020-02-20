close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

Jennifer Lopez amazes fashion, music lovers with latest Instagram post: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram post seems to be a complete dose for the fashion and music lovers alike as the singer flaunted  her  amazing combo of  enthralling  music and some stunning  style.

Lopez’s video has racked up massive  views as she appeared to be a fashion icon and the music mogul  at the same time , showing her brilliance by choosing  footwear and killing music beat while travelling by a luxury car.

Sharing the stunning video on her Instagram  the  singer wrote:  "The party starts when these walk in. Loving these babies from the #JLOJenniferLopez collection. "



Latest News

More From Entertainment