Thu Feb 20, 2020
World

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

At least eight killed in shootings in Germany

World

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

BERLIN: At least eight people were killed in two shootings late Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, local media reported.

 Unknown attackers, who have launched a major manhunt, were still at large, media, citing police sources,  reported. 

The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau, located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Frankfurt.

