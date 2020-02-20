At least eight killed in shootings in Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: At least eight people were killed in two shootings late Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, local media reported.
Unknown attackers, who have launched a major manhunt, were still at large, media, citing police sources, reported.
The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau, located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Frankfurt.
