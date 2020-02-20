close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

Justin Bieber reveals technique he follows to relieve stress

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

Justin Bieber has opened up about the  technique he  follows  to relax in a crowed set.

The Love Yourself singer  has revealed that he uses the Havening method to relieve himself when he is in stress.  The singer's  wife Hailey Baldwin, who reportedly is a practitioner of the technique, approves of her husband's relaxing ways.

The Canadian singer used Havening method to relax when he felt a bit anxious amid a crowded scene on set as he filmed the video for his single Yummy on Wednesday's edition of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the docuseries about the pop superstar airing on YouTube Premium. 

The 25-year-old's  health advisor Dr. Buzz Mingin, was reported to have said  that he and That Should Be Me singer have developed a routine that will definitely help the singer in stressful situations.  Hailey also added that every person has his/her own methods of beating stress. 

The One Less Lonely Girl   singer has a very supportive wife in Hailey Baldwin. Their love story is well known to his fans and followers. 

Bieber was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which was widely reported. The singer revealed how people failed to understand his diagnosis. But, the couple, came out of this tough phase, stronger than ever. The 23-year-old supermodel, Hailey Baldwin, stood like a pillar of support for her husband.

