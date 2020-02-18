close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2020

Eminem's 'Rap God' crosses one billion views on YouTube

Eminem's 'Rap God' video has  become the second rap song to cross 1 billion views on Youtube.

The Detroit rapper achieved the milestones a couple of days after he  took to his social media accounts to share the   news that his song is nearing  1 billion mark on the video sharing app.

Before Eminem's 'Rap God' which had appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP 2,  Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' had made history in 2015 as the first rap video to collect a billion views. 


