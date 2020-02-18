Eminem's 'Rap God' crosses one billion views on YouTube

Eminem's 'Rap God' video has become the second rap song to cross 1 billion views on Youtube.

The Detroit rapper achieved the milestones a couple of days after he took to his social media accounts to share the news that his song is nearing 1 billion mark on the video sharing app.

Before Eminem's 'Rap God' which had appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' had made history in 2015 as the first rap video to collect a billion views.





