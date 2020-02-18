Brad Pitt threatens John Mayer to stay away from Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt is reportedly having problems adjusting to the fact that his ex ladylove Jennifer Aniston was spotted hanging out with her former boyfriend John Mayer.

Earlier this month, Jennifer met her former lover, who she dated until 2009, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

According to a tabloid, an alleged insider has revealed that John is reportedly upset with Jennifer for getting back with Brad Pitt and this is what has angered the latter.

“John panicked when he realized things were serious between Jen and Brad, and convinced himself that she was his one that got away. So in true John fashion, he engineered an innocent catch-up between them to gauge where she’s at with Brad.”

This made Brad upset, causing him to warn John Mayer to keep his distance from Jen, the source added.

“Brad is all too aware of John’s reputation as a ladies’ man and has put word out that John should back off. Brad can pull strings in the music industry as much as in movies. One word from Brad into the right ear and he’ll be cancelled," the tipster said.

However, the reports are completely bogus as debunked by Gossip Cop.

It should be noted that Brad and Jennifer are just good friends and there is nothing romantic brewing between them. Neither Brad has warned John Mayer to stay away from Jennifer, nor is there anything serious blossoming between the two.