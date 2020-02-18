Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas step out in Milan amid pregnancy reports

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted taking a romantic stroll in the Italian city of Milan, following reports of a possible pregnancy.



Sophie and Joe were spotted at the Milan airport dressed in casual clothes. The Game of Thrones star bundled up in a puffer jacket and black sweatpants. She looked cozy and casual.



The duo has been in the news ever since it was revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

A source close to the couple had disclosed to Just Jared that Sophie and Joe may welcome their bundle of joy soon.

The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Another source explained, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."