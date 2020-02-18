UN chief thanks Mahira Khan

Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General has thanked Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for the country.



The UN chief, who is in Pakistan on a four-day visit, held meeting with Mahira Khan and UN Refugee Agency officials on Monday evening.

Later, Antonio took to Twitter saying “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet @Refugees, Goodwill Ambassador @TheMahiraKhan”.

“I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support,” he added.

In November last year, Mahira Khan was named as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.